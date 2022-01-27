Advertisement
Fire engulfs public daycare in Laurentians city of Lorraine
Published Thursday, January 27, 2022 6:33AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 27, 2022 5:16PM EST
A fire engulfed a public daycare in Lorraine, in the Laurentians, Wednesday night.
Bois-des-Filion firefighters received a 911 call at 10 p.m. about the blaze at Les Amis de Lorraine CPE on Belfort Street.
The department says the building is a total loss after flames quickly spread to the attic.
It is too early to say what could have caused the fire, but firefighters estimate the damage at more than $800,000.
Several neighbouring fire departments, including those of Blainville, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne and Repentigny, were called in to help fight the blaze.
