Elderly woman dies after fire breaks out in Laval home
Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022 8:33AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 25, 2022 8:50AM EST
An 84-year-old woman has died after a fire blazed through her Laval home.
Laval firefighters say they received a 911 call Monday night about the fire on Mimosa Street in the Sainte-Dorothée district.
They found the woman unconscious and rushed her to hospital, where she later died.
Firefighters say they have reason to believe the blaze was accidentally started in the living room by an unattended cigarette left on a sofa and exasperated by a smoke detector that was not working.
They estimate damages to the home to be around $40,000.
