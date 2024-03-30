Fire destroys Quebec shrimp processing plant; investigation transferred to police

Provincial police are investigating after a shrimp processing plant in eastern Quebec was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to assist the fire department at around 6:30 p.m. The investigation into the incident was transferred to the SQ on Saturday morning.

"Initially, the investigation was in the hands of the firefighters, but after certain information was obtained, the decision was made to transfer responsibility for the investigation to the Sûreté du Québec," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

Incendie à l’usine de crevettes de Matane en cours. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/upapfZ0Utk — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) March 29, 2024

The SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division is responsible for shedding light on the causes and circumstances of the fire. Analysis of the scene will continue throughout the weekend, said Tremblay.

Pascal Bérubé, Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA for Matane-Matapédia, went to the scene and, in the evening, posted a video on X showing flames and a cloud of black smoke billowing from the plant, as well as several firefighters on the scene.

Contacted by telephone, Bérubé said that "the fire appeared to be on a large scale" because there were so many firefighters and responders on site.

In a press release issued early Saturday morning, the City of Matane said that people subject to a preventive evacuation notice could return to their homes.

"The fire at the Fruits de mer de l'Est plant is now under control. Our team remains on site to ensure there are no further flare-ups," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Route 132 was also reopened to traffic around 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the SQ.

According to Radio-Canada, the presence of ammonia inside the plant forced the evacuation of the western sector of Matane-sur-mer. Municipal authorities stressed on Saturday morning that, "Air quality around the plant and throughout Matane is completely safe for the entire population."

Plant announced it was closing earlier this month

The fire comes 11 days after the plant announced March 18 that it was shutting down.

Bérubé acknowledged that the fire at the shrimp processing plant represented an "additional challenge" for the Matane community, which wanted a new buyer to take over the reins of Fruits de mer de l'est.

"To learn, one after the other, of the plant's closure and then the fire, is a lot for the community," he said.

Les Fruits de mer de l'Est du Québec had been part of the Matane landscape since 1967, and once employed up to 250 people. Some 50 people lost their jobs when the plant's definitive closure was announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2024.