Fire department rescues man who fell on Mount Royal
This Oct. 21, 2013 photo shows a view of downtown Montreal taken from Mount Royal park. (Caryn Rousseau/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 4:36PM EDT
A hike on Mount Royal went wrong on Saturday afternoon.
A man was walking near the cross at the top of the mountain at around 12:30 when he fell around 10 metres at a steep spot on Olmsted Rd.
A fire department rescue team was dispatched. They said he didn’t suffer any injuries that would require hospitalization in the fall.
No details about the hiker or the cause of his fall were made available.
