

The Canadian Press





A hike on Mount Royal went wrong on Saturday afternoon.

A man was walking near the cross at the top of the mountain at around 12:30 when he fell around 10 metres at a steep spot on Olmsted Rd.

A fire department rescue team was dispatched. They said he didn’t suffer any injuries that would require hospitalization in the fall.

No details about the hiker or the cause of his fall were made available.