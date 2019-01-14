Featured Video
Fire damages grocery store in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 7:47AM EST
A store was damaged by a fire that broke out in Laval on Sunday evening.
The fire began at Marché Toit Bleu, on St. Martin Blvd. near Pilon St., around 10 p.m.
Firefighters arrived very quickly and were able to put out the flames in the one-storey building without much difficulty.
Police closed several blocks of St. Martin for about an hour while fire crews did their work.
The cause is not known.
Latest Montreal News
- Infant released from Sherbrooke hospital after accidental fentanyl overdose
- Montreal's real estate market expected to soar to new heights this year
- Trudeau taps two rookies, moves three ministers in cabinet shakeup
- Man creates Facebook event for people to report illegal Airbnb units
- Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for drug smuggling