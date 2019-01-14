

CTV Montreal





A store was damaged by a fire that broke out in Laval on Sunday evening.

The fire began at Marché Toit Bleu, on St. Martin Blvd. near Pilon St., around 10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived very quickly and were able to put out the flames in the one-storey building without much difficulty.

Police closed several blocks of St. Martin for about an hour while fire crews did their work.

The cause is not known.