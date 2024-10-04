MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire breaks out in a building in Old Montreal

    Police officers were in Old Montreal as a fire broke out on Oct. 4, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Police officers were in Old Montreal as a fire broke out on Oct. 4, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    A fire broke out in a building in Old Montreal, prompting a large deployment of firefighters to the area on Friday morning.

    According to the authorities, the fire broke out at around 2:40 a.m. in a building located at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Bonsecours streets.

    Little information was immediately available, but the Montreal fire department (SIM) set off a general alarm to fight the blaze.

    When The Canadian Press visited the scene at around 4 a.m., a large plume of smoke was rising above a building. Montreal police (SPVM) blocked several streets in the area near City Hall.

    The public is asked to avoid the area. Power cuts are also possible in the surrounding area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 4, 2024.

