Fire breaks out in a building in Old Montreal

A fire broke out in a building in Old Montreal, prompting a large deployment of firefighters to the area on Friday morning.

According to the authorities, the fire broke out at around 2:40 a.m. in a building located at the intersection of Notre-Dame and Bonsecours streets.

Little information was immediately available, but the Montreal fire department (SIM) set off a general alarm to fight the blaze.

When The Canadian Press visited the scene at around 4 a.m., a large plume of smoke was rising above a building. Montreal police (SPVM) blocked several streets in the area near City Hall.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Power cuts are also possible in the surrounding area.