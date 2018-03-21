

CTV Montreal





A hotel in Brossard caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the Econolodge hotel on Taschereau Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. with flames visible from blocks away and a cloud of smoke that was seen for kilometres.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to the hotel but it's not yet know if everyone managed to escape safely.

The building is long but not tall, appearing to be just two storeys high.

The hotel is near several other commercial establishments, including an SAQ and a car dealership.