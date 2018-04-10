

CTV Montreal





Fire broke out Tuesday morning in a boat being dismantled in Beauharnois.

According to preliminary reports, an engine in the crippled vessel caught fire, creating a plume of smoke that was visible from kilometres away.

Firefighters from Beauharnois and Chateauguay were called to put out the fire, while officials from the Public Safety Ministry were also on hand.

The Kathryn Spirit has been docked in the St. Lawrence river for years, and work to tear apart the ship began in January.