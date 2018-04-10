Fire breaks out at ship being dismantled
The Kathryn Spirit caught fire on Tuesday April 10, 2018 (Photo courtesy @Habs4Stanley/Twitter.com)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Fire broke out Tuesday morning in a boat being dismantled in Beauharnois.
According to preliminary reports, an engine in the crippled vessel caught fire, creating a plume of smoke that was visible from kilometres away.
Firefighters from Beauharnois and Chateauguay were called to put out the fire, while officials from the Public Safety Ministry were also on hand.
The Kathryn Spirit has been docked in the St. Lawrence river for years, and work to tear apart the ship began in January.
