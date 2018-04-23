Fire breaks out at Concordia residence
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 7:28AM EDT
Fire broke out early Monday outside a Concordia University residence.
A tarp surrounding scaffolding at the Grey Nuns' residence at the corner of Guy St. and Rene Levesque Blvd. caught fire around 4:30 a.m.
Students had to flee the building while firefighters rushed to the scene.
The flames were put out within half an hour. Nobody was hurt and the flames did not penetrate the building's walls.
The cause of the fire is not known.
