Fire at industrial building sends clouds of black smoke into Montreal morning air

Large clouds of black smoke billowed into the air in Montreal East on Sunday morning after a tank caught fire at a business.

The Montreal fire department paged the Montreal police (SPVM) for assistance in traffic control at 5:25 a.m. after a fire caught at the Bitumar Plant on Broadway Ave. near Cherrier Street in Montreal East.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said there were no injuries and no buildings needed to be evacuated.

Around 80 firefighters were on the scene and the fire was put out by 9 a.m.

Fire department officials said an asphalt tank caught fire but that it was nearly empty, and there was no danger of it causing a major blaze.

Due to the mass amounts of smoke, however, residents in the area were advised to stay indoors.