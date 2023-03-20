Finance minister prepares to unveil Quebec budget

Finance Minister Eric Girard broke with tradition on the eve of his fifth budget by donating $5,000 to a Quebec City community centre.

The finance minister traditionally buys shoes on the eve of a budget.

His colleague, Family Minister Suzanne Roy, will also donate $5,000 to Patro Roc-Amadour, for a total of $10,000, so that 50 children can go to day camp this summer.

This amount comes from the ministers' discretionary envelope.

In a news scrum Monday afternoon at the Patro Roc-Amadour in the borough of Limoilou, Girard indicated that the theme of the 2023-2024 budget is 'An engaged Quebec.'



"This will be a new tradition where, rather than buying, we will give," said Girard.

Girard also announced that more than $50 million will eventually be given to Dr. Gilles Julien's team to continue its work with children from vulnerable backgrounds.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 20, 2023