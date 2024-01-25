Films, talks and a blood drive: Montreal's Round Table on Black History Month prepares for February

For its 33rd edition, the Round Table on Black History Month in Montreal will celebrate diversity within the Black community under the theme "Many Stories, One History."

"There's bigger and smaller stories, but they're all important within the Black communities, and we want to highlight them," said Michael Farkas, president of the Round Table organization, as he announced the programming for next month.

Throughout February, the Round Table on Black History Month will present art exhibitions, film screenings, book readings, and discussions across the city.

There's even a blood drive on Feb. 10.

"The blood drive is one of the key events that's on its 12th year," said Nadia Rousseau, executive director of the Round Table. "In the community, people of African descent have a special disease called sickle cells."

The blood disease requires regular blood transfusions and disproportionately affects Black people. Blood donors of African descent provide the best match.

"We are asking people of African descent to participate," Rousseau said.

The festivities kick off on Feb. 1 with a launch party and the introduction of the Black History Month Laureates.

The full programming can be seen here.