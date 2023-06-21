Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban

The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete Nationale Day.

At a news briefing on Wednesday morning, Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel appealed to the public's common sense.

"It's normal for Quebecers to want to celebrate, but I think everyone is aware of the extraordinary situation we find ourselves in," he said. "We are asking everyone to respect the instructions and rules to ensure that no human-caused fires take shape in the next few days."

Police officers will be on hand during the Fete nationale festivities to ensure that no reckless behaviour aggravates the situation, he added.

"Many municipalities have simply decided to postpone the fireworks until later," said Royal Pyrotechnie vice-president Éric Fréchette.

Some towns have suggested setting off fireworks in the autumn or winter to limit the risks.

"Every year, or almost every year, fireworks displays scheduled as part of festivities are cancelled or postponed because of conditions conducive to forest fires," adds the director of operations for one of the province's largest fireworks suppliers.

What's special about this year's fireworks display is the scale of the disaster.

"It's big, a lot of hectares are burning," said Fréchette. "It's not an everyday occurrence, with firefighters arriving from France and the United States; we don't want to add another layer.

"We completely understand the situation, and we have a lot of compassion for the people affected by the fires. We're in solidarity, we understand that it's not easy," he added.

"We always obey SOPFEU's instructions," said Fréchette. "This isn't the first time we've had to cancel or postpone fireworks displays at their request because the risk of fire was too great."

The fireworks professionals also work closely with the fire safety services of each municipality, where they are invited to come and amaze the public.