Festive day in Chinatown as Montrealers celebrate Lunar New Year

It was a colourful afternoon in Montreal's Chinatown as hundreds assembled to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The first celebration of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the event reenergized an area hard-hit by health restrictions and economic instability.

Brossard City Councillor Michelle Hui took part in the festivities. She was happy to see people from many different backgrounds in the crowd.

"We do need more celebrations in different cultures, to reduce those barriers, those animosities," she told CTV News.

Montrealers celebrate the Lunar New Year in Chinatown on Jan. 22, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

In Montreal, it was a day of celebration -- but south of the border, the Year of the Rabbit began with tragedy.

A mass shooting amid New Year's celebrations in California left 10 dead late Saturday.

For festival organizers in Montreal, it was a sober reminder to be vigilant in planning future large events.

"The event at the Monterey Park was a warning sign," said organizer Winston Chan. "We should have to review our security protocols and make sure that everything's okay.