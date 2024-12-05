Legault to attend reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on Saturday

Quebec Premier François Legault is taking a trip to France to see the inauguration and reopening of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, which was renovated after being ravaged by fire in April 2019.

He will be returning to Quebec on Sunday, Legault's office said on Thursday.

Many heads of state have been invited to the ceremony by President Emmanuel Macron.

The event will mark the restoration of the architectural jewel and symbol of Paris Macron described as a “French pride.”

“I would like to thank the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, for his invitation. This is fine proof of the special relationship between Quebec and France, and of the strong historical and cultural ties between our two nations,” Legault said in a press release.

“The reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris after its restoration is a historic moment. The fact that Quebec has been invited to take part is a sign of this great friendship. I am delighted to see the cathedral shining once again under the French sky,” he added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2024.