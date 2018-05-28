

CTV Montreal





Despite living on an island in the middle of a giant river, many people in Montreal rarely get on the water.

That may change as a pilot project was unveiled this week to run a ferry service from Old Montreal to Pointe aux Trembles.

With some funding from the borough of Rivere des Prairies-Pointe aux Trembles, Navark began test runs Monday morning of a 50-seat ferry from the Jacques Cartier Quay at the Old Port to a pier off St. Jean Baptiste St. at the eastern tip of the island, running from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Tickets are $3.25 each way, with an extra 75 cent fee for those carrying a bicycle aboard.

Each trip begins with a safety announcement pointing out where to find life jackets in the event of a problem.

One commuter said the 25-minute trip was much faster and much more enjoyable than taking the bus.

RDP-PAT borough mayor Chantal Rouleau said she was very happy to hear the good reviews from commuters.

"We have to find other solutions to transport the people and that is a real good solution. and people have a smile when they go on the boat and when they get out of the boat," said Rouleau.

"This morning at 7 when we arrived at the Old Port they applauded because they were so happy."

During the summer the same company runs ferries from Longueuil to Ile Charron, near Highway 25, and between Valleyfield and Les Coteaux.

The pilot project in Montreal will run until Friday June 1, at which point officials will decide if it is feasible to continue.