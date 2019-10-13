With Bloc Quebecois poised to play spoiler in next week’s federal election the South Shore riding of Longueuil-Charles-Lemoyne could become a key swing district but incumbent Sherry Romanado said she won’t go down without a fight.

“When I decided to run four years ago it was for one reason,” said the Liberal Romanado. “I have sons in the military. I wasn’t happy how we were treating our veterans so I ran for office. I wanted to have a representative from the riding represent the riding and I’m really happy it worked out. We’ve been able to do some great things together.”

Roughly 74 per cent of the riding speaks French as a first language, though there is a 9 per cent Anglophone minority, mostly concentrated in Greenfield Park. In 2015 the riding went from the New Democratic Party to the Liberals.

Bloc candidate Cathy Lepage said she believes the riding is set to flip yet again and with a minority government a real possibility, the party will be in a strong position to push hard for Quebec’s interests. She vowed to fight for all Quebecers, including Anglophones and Allophones in her riding.