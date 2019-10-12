A tight three-way race is shaping up in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie riding.

While the riding has been held by the New Democratic Party’s Alexandre Boulerice since 2011, recent polls show both the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois within striking distance. The Liberals especially have been pushing to make gains in the four Montreal ridings not currently held by the party, among them Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

“I’ve been meeting with organizations, I’ve been knocking on doors,” said Liberal candidate Genevieve Hinse. “It’s really about getting out there and saying here’s who I am, I live here.”

Hinse has a lengthy political resume, having served as chief of staff for two Liberal cabinet ministers but has never run for office before.

In the riding’s 43-year history, it has been held by Liberals, Progressive Conservatives, the Bloc and an independent candidate, as well as Boulerice. The riding has not gone Liberal since 1984.

“Quebec is vital for the NDP, it’s a battleground right now for the Bloc, Conservatives, Liberals and us,” said Boulerice. “We need a strong Quebec presence in the NDP caucus.”

While the NDP currently holds 14 seats in Quebec, polls show a possible dramatic drop due to a surge in support for the Bloc Quebecois. Bloc candidate Claude Andre said he hopes to build on the political tone set by Premier Francois Legault, whose Coalition Avenir Quebec was elected into a majority government last year.

“The CAQ’s victory is a win for nationalism so yes, it’s giving pride back to Quebecers, especially Francophones,” he said.