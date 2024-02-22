MONTREAL
    • Father of man who killed Quebec police officer says mentally ill son fell through cracks

    Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    The father of a Quebec man who killed a provincial police officer last year says he had hoped his son would have been arrested and hospitalized before he could hurt someone.

    Serge Brouillard told a coroner's inquest Thursday he had expected a complaint filed with police by another family member would have gotten his son the help he needed.

    On March 27, provincial police Sgt. Maureen Breau and three other officers showed up at Isaac Brouillard Lessard's apartment to arrest him for uttering threats and breaking probation.

    The 35-year-old stabbed Breau to death and seriously injured her partner at the home in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and he was shot dead by police moments later.

    Serge Brouillard described his son as an intelligent lover of nature who played high-level soccer as a youth and was always ready to help others around him.

    But Brouillard says his son also suffered from mental illness and that the 35-year-old fell through the cracks in the health system.

