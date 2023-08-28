Fatal fire in Montreal Airbnb now subject of criminal investigation
Montreal police say traces of "accelerant" were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead on March 16.
It's a major development marking a turning point in the police investigation, which has been in progress for months. Montreal police Insp. David Shane confirmed Monday afternoon that investigators now confirm it was not accidental.
"We are now talking about a criminal investigation," said Shane, speaking from Montreal police headquarters. "Our investigators have identified an area where the fire began."
Shane refused to specify what kind of accelerant was found, nor did he provide the location where police believe the fire began -- only that investigators have ruled out any possibility that it started by accident.
He also remained tight-lipped on how many, if any, suspects are being considered. He added it's too soon to name any possible charges which could be laid. "We cannot conduct the investigation in a public manner," he said.
Police could lay up to seven murder charges in this case, one for each victim, Shane confirmed. Charges will depend on the motives of anyone involved.
Many of them were staying at an illegal Airbnb at the building on Place d'Youville. In total, 22 people were inside at the time of the fire. Apart from the seven who died, nine people were injured, and six emerged unhurt.
An investigation into the fire was initiated by the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad. Explosives investigators are also involved. Shane asked anyone with information on the fire to communicate with police, adding that "no detail is too small."
Montreal police Insp. David Shane speaks to the media at a press conference in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Police say the fire last March that killed seven people in a heritage building in Old Montreal has turned into a police investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The youngest victims were teenagers Walid Belkahla and Charlie Lacroix, both aged 18.
Other victims included neuroscientist An Wu, 31, master's student Saniya Khan, 31, designer Dania Zafar, 31, Global Affairs Canada Fellow Nathan Sears, 35, and photographer Camille Maheux. All but Maheux were short-term renters.
In the hours after the fire, questions began to emerge about the building's safety. Charlie Lacroix made two calls to 911, saying she was trapped in a windowless room.
The fire led Quebec to change rules surrounding short-term rentals in the province. The building was a heritage site and Shane said the age, as well as the accelerant, could explain why the fire spread so quickly.
Emile-Haim Benamor owns the building. His lawyer, Alexandre Bergevin, refused an interview with CTV News on Monday.
In a brief email, Bergevin welcomed the investigation, writing that the victims of the fire "deserve the truth."
Back in March, Bergevin told CTV News in a lengthy interview that the building was up to code.
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the building had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
Some survivors told CTV News they did not hear a fire alarm.
'DISBELIEF AND SHOCK': FORMER TENANT
Catherine Joyal, a former tenant of the building, said she was in a state of "disbelief and shock" when she learned police ruled out accidental causes.
"I always believed it was something electrical," she told CTV. "I thought that’s what the investigators thought as well. I guess they couldn’t reveal anything because the investigation was not public yet."
She expressed condolences to the victims' family members.
"I'm still trying to make sense of it. I could see how it could open a lot of wounds for families," she said.
The Chief Coroner of Quebec has launched a public inquiry into the deaths of the seven victims following a request from the province's public safety minister. That investigation has been put on hold while police carry out their criminal investigation.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
Average asking rent hit a record high of $2,078 in July: report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
This Toronto graduate scored a 100 per cent average. So did 5 of his classmates
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
Canadian government admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
Hospital worker charged after patient sexually assaulted twice in Toronto ER
A man employed as a personal care worker at various hospitals across the Toronto area has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient in the emergency department on two occasions.
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
Atlantic
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand': RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There are renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly-released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in connection to N.B. homicide: RCMP
Saint Léonard RCMP has charged a 44-year-old man from Fermont, Que., with first-degree murder in connection to a 2021 homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.
London
-
Bus fares to rise about 20% as part of strategy to fill budget gap at London Transit
According to a new report, balancing the London Transit Commission’s (LTC’s) draft multi-year budget (2024-2027) will require greater financial support from city hall and bus passengers.
-
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
Northern Ontario
-
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
-
Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges
A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Calgary
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
-
'The Last of Us' picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Kitchener Swifties find solace in support group amid tour ticket scarcity
The atmosphere was bittersweet at Play-A-Latte Café Monday night as local fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as "Swifties" - gathered for a unique support group.
-
Unexplained black smoke from industrial building worries Breslau residents
Concerns were raised on Monday as thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing from Safety-Kleen Canada's used oil refinery on Woolwich Street South in Breslau.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.
Edmonton
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Windsor
-
'Amherstburg ALERT' system may still send you messages from last week
The Town of Amherstburg is reviewing issues with the ‘Amherstburg Alert’ notification system following last week’s storm that spawned two tornadoes in the Windsor-Essex region.
-
Statue honouring Windsor radio legend to be unveiled next month
The City of Windsor has announced plans to debut the anticipated statue of Rosalie Trombley next month.
-
Sunshine and seasonal heat filling out the week in Windsor-Essex
A few cloudy periods creep in on Wednesday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, but otherwise all sunshine and seasonal temperatures.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.