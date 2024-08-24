MONTREAL
    • Fatal Crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, Monteregie

    Alcohol might be a factor in a fatal crash in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington, in the MRC Les Jardins-de-Napierville region of Montérégie. According to initial reports, the victim was driving an off-road vehicle.

    Emergency services were called to Rang St-Pierre Est on Friday evening around 8:50 p.m.

    "Preliminary information suggests the driver, in his fifties, was found by a relative," said Adam Marineau, spokesperson for provincial police (SQ).

    The man is believed to have veered off the trail and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    "An investigation has been launched by the SQ in collaboration with the coroner's office to determine the causes and circumstances of the death. For now, we have information suggesting that alcohol may have played a role," added Marineau.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2024.

