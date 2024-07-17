MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fantasia Film Festival workers adopt agreement in principle

    Unionized employees at the Fantasia film festival voted 100% in favor of a tentative agreement. In this photo taken on December 11, 2023, moviegoers watch a film at a cinema in Warsaw, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/The Canadian Press). Unionized employees at the Fantasia film festival voted 100% in favor of a tentative agreement. In this photo taken on December 11, 2023, moviegoers watch a film at a cinema in Warsaw, Poland (Michal Dyjuk/The Canadian Press).
    Share

    The labour dispute at the Fantasia Film Festival has been settled.

    On Tuesday, employees voted unanimously in favour of a tentative agreement reached on July 12, announced union group the Syndicat des employé-es de l'événementiel-CSN, Fantasia section, on Wednesday.

    This is their first collective agreement.

    In June, members unanimously voted for five days' strike action to be taken at the appropriate time. They also left the job last Thursday hoping to advance discussions at the bargaining table.

    "The perseverance and exemplary mobilization of the employees paid off, forcing the employer to listen to the workers' demands," the union said in a press release.

    "We had to stay on our feet until the very end to succeed in obtaining significant gains to curb our precariousness. With this first collective agreement, we're laying the groundwork for improving our working conditions," said Justine Smith, a member of the negotiating committee for the Syndicat des employé-es de l'événementiel--CSN, section Fantasia.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    • Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

      Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News