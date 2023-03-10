Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online

The so-called "Festival Aurora," which boats performers like Harry Styles, is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning. The so-called "Festival Aurora," which boats performers like Harry Styles, is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.

Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing

The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

