MONTREAL -- Boxing promoter Eye of the Tiger Management will finally be able to present its health protocol to public health authorities, the goal being to resume boxing in Quebec.

Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan received confirmation this week that the public health department will welcome its representatives during the week of Aug. 10 so that they can present the promoter's revised health protocol.

Spokesperson Virginie Assaly confirmed the upcoming meeting with The Canadian Press.

Estephan has been working for several weeks on a boxing recovery plan in Quebec. He wanted to present two galas behind closed doors in July, but was blocked by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which has refused to allow the revival of combat sports in the province for the moment.

At the beginning of July, the MSSS informed him that the public health department is considering banning professional combat sports until a vaccine or treatment is found. This decision would have "irreversible consequences for Quebec boxing," said Estephan.

It now appears that public health is showing a little openness.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2020.