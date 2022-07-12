With rising inflation and fears of recession, many want to know how to handle their money.

Canadian Foundation for Economic Education president Gary Rabbior is one of those trying to teach those in the country about money.

The perfect storm of debt and inflation

"The reality is that we've had historically low interest rates, which means that borrowing has been relatively easy and cheap to do," he said. "At the same time as it's been a long time since we've had a recession."

He said many have developed a heavy debt load.

"It has put a lot of people nervous and on the edge," said Rabbior.

Rabbior said to set your own limits and stay within those. Just because a credit card company or mortgage broker says you're approved for a certain amount doesn't mean you should take it.

"Have debt targets that you know are reasonable and that you can carry," he said.

Rabbior recommends the following resources for those who are worried: