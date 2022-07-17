Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair to be sentenced Monday for sexual assault charges

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair is expected to be sentenced Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

The former politician pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault with the help of a third party towards a first victim and one count of sexual assault in relation to a second victim.

All indications are that the 56-year-old will spend several months behind bars. Both the defence and the Crown suggested on June 20 that Boisclair be sent to jail for two years less a day after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The sexual assault with a weapon charge in the first case was dropped.

However, Justice Pierre Labelle of the Court of Quebec did not render a decision on the bench and took it under advisement and it is therefore on July 18 that the former PQ leader and minister will know his fate.

The two victims, whose identities are protected by a publication ban, gave moving testimonies on June 20 at the courthouse following Boisclair's guilty plea.

Boisclair's lawyer, Michel Massicotte, argued that his client's judgment was "considerably impaired" during the events, while he was taking medication and consuming drugs.

He argued that his client had undergone multiple therapies after being charged and that he had undergone approximately 40 random drug tests, "all of which were negative."

The parties' joint submission is for a sentence of 18 months in prison for the sexual assault on the first victim and six months less a day for the sexual assault on the second.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2022.