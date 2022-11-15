Evidence closed in Harold LeBel sex assault trial: jury to deliberate starting Monday

The evidence is now closed in the trial of former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who cannot be identified because of a court-ordered publication ban.

As LeBel's cross-examination was coming to a close Tuesday morning, Judge Serge Francoeur had to call Crown prosecutor Jérôme Simard to order when Simard referred to an element from his statement to police during his arrest in December 2020.

Simard pointed out that the former MNA had told police "about a situation at the Metropolis that occurred" in 2012, noting that LeBel had "a good memory of what happened."

In his defence, lawyer Maxime Roy immediately objected, accusing the Crown of intending to plead that his client had a good memory of events dating back to 2012, when he was at the scene of a murder, thus suggesting that his opponent would then want to blame him for the elements of his testimony where his memory is less precise.

Francoeur immediately pointed out that it was necessary to "put into context" such an element, explaining to the jury that what was at issue here was the attack on Pauline Marois on the night of the 2012 election, "an event that marked the history of Quebec."

Without pleading himself, as he is not allowed to do so, the judge nevertheless set the table to allow the jury to understand that it is difficult to equate the memory of a historic event and the fine details of an evening that took place in 2017 with police questioning three years later.

The events of which LeBel is accused allegedly occurred in his Rimouski condo in the fall of 2017.

According to the complainant's testimony, he forced a kiss and tried to unhook her bra as she was about to take refuge in the bathroom. Afterwards, she lay down on the retractable bed in the living room and LeBel allegedly lay down next to her and touched her, even trying to put his finger in her anus.

The woman testified that she was afraid, at the time, of the consequences if she filed a complaint, but decided to do so in the wake of the #metoo movement in 2020. Before that, in February 2020, she had sent an email to LeBel reproaching him for the actions in question.

He replied, also by email, that he had no recollection of such events and asked for her forgiveness. In court on Monday, he vehemently and repeatedly denied having assaulted the complainant.

He said that on that evening he and she had exchanged a "consensual" kiss.

According to his testimony, the complainant then went to the bathroom to get ready for bed and he then asked her permission to lie down beside him as his own bed was occupied by a third person, another woman, who had gone to bed earlier. He claims that he went to bed with the complainant while still dressed, fell asleep quickly and woke up "with his nose in her hair and his hand on her shoulder," which made him very uncomfortable.

The defence will make its case to the jury on Wednesday morning, while the Crown will argue in the afternoon.

Francoeur plans to give his legal instructions to the 10 women and four men on the jury Monday morning.

Once those instructions are completed, two jurors will be released and the remaining 12 people will be sequestered to deliberate and reach a verdict.