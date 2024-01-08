'Everyday Mediterranean' a guide to the world's most popular diet

For the seventh year in a row, the Mediterranean diet has been named the best overall diet by the U.S. News and World Report.

Vanessa Perrone is a registered dietitian and author of Everyday Mediterranean, a complete guide to the diet.

She spoke with CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about better ways to eat and what it is that makes the Mediterranean diet so good for us.



Here are a few recipes from her book:

MACKEREL BUCATINI WITH CRISPY ANCHOVY

BOLOGNESE WITH LENTILS AND MUSHROOMS