Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques

Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.

Gascon helped the Gatineau Olympiques defeat the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-3 on Friday. Gascon made 23 saves in her second career start in the Courteau circuit.

Labonté was the last woman to play in the QMJHL before Gascon was given a start on March 19. Labonte played 26 games for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the 1999-2000 season and two games the following season.

Gascon is 18 years old and was recalled from the CEGEP Saint-Laurent Patriotes to assist Émerik Despatie.

The Olympiques' first-choice goaltender Rémi Poirier is sidelined.

In her first start, Gascon turned aside 18 of 23 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic.

This time, the Olympiques gave her a 3-0 cushion in the first period at the Slush Puppie Centre. They then responded to each of the Voltigeurs' goals.

Gascon was named first star of the game and received a warm ovation from the crowd.

Zachary Dean scored two goals, Simon Pinard had a goal and two assists, Manix Landry, Mathieu Bizier and Isaac Beliveau each had a goal and an assist, while Tristan Allard also scored for the Olympiques.

For the Voltigeurs, Luke Woodworth and Justin Côté each had a goal and an assist, while Tyler Peddle also scored. Riley Mercer gave up seven goals against 44 shots.