Environment Canada predicts relatively 'calm' holiday weather in Quebec

Unlike last year, Quebecers will be able to take advantage of mild weather for their holiday travels, as Environment Canada is forecasting good weather until mid-week.

Christmas 2022 was marked by a major snowstorm that swept across eastern Canada and left thousands of people without power for Christmas Eve, both in Quebec and in the Maritimes.

This year, the picture is likely to be very different.

"We're still very lucky this year. There won't be any problems getting around," said Environment Canada meteorologist Michèle Fleury.

The calm weather is due to the presence of a high-pressure system currently over eastern Canada. Temperatures are even set to rise gradually over the weekend; they passed the 0 degree Celsius mark in several places on Sunday, but they will fall back again in the evening. Temperatures will be warmer again on Christmas Day.

Clouds will also be making an appearance over the next few days. On the morning of Dec. 15, patches of fog should dissipate, but there will be a risk of freezing drizzle.

It won't be until Wednesday that a low-pressure system currently forming over Colorado could bring rain, freezing rain or snow to the various regions of Quebec and the Maritimes.

"The low-pressure system will really pass through between Wednesday and Friday, so by New Year's Day, it looks like it will be over, and we'll be back in a cold air mass, but the weather should be relatively fine," said Fleury.

The passage of another rain system earlier last week melted the snow cover in many places in Quebec, while in the Maritimes, high winds caused numerous power cuts.