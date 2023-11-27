Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings in parts of Quebec

Snowfall warnings are in effect Monday morning for parts of Quebec, including the Eastern Townships and Quebec City areas.

Environment Canada has issued the weather warning for the following regions:

Eastern Townships (La-Megantic, Thetford Mines, Weedon)

Quebec City (Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans, Portneuf, Quebec, Valcartier)

Laurentians Wildlife Reserve (Grands-Jardins Park, l'Etape)

Beauce (Lac-Etchemin, Saint-Geirges-de-Beauce-Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce)

Charlevoix (Baie-Saint-Paul, La Malbaie)

Those regions are expected to see some rapidly accumulating snow, making traval difficult in some spot – especially rush hour traffic in urban areas. A total of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the morning, ending around midday.



Some 120,000 Hydro-Quebec customers lost power Monday morning after heavy snow fell on power lines. Customers most affected are in the Eastern Townships and Quebec City areas, said Hydro-Quebec.

Classes are suspended Monday for all students at the Centre de services scolaire des Sommets, serving the Eastern Townships municipalities of des Sources, Val-Saint-François and Memphremagog.

It affects students in elementary, high school and vocational programs, with the exception of online classes.

There is no school transportation. Daycare services are open for the most part, but parents should check directly with their school.

In Montreal, rain should end around noon, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There's a high of 6 degree Celsius and a low of -1, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight.