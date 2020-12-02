MONTREAL -- The English Montreal School Board will spend $1.75 million buying 800 air purifiers to help keep its schools COVID-safe.

The board's commissioners voted tonight to make the purchase, school board spokesperson Michael Cohen confirmed.

The EMSB has said for weeks it was considering the move but wanted to study its needs.

It's following in the footsteps of the Lester B. Pearson School Board in the West Island, but with a much bigger spend: Lester B. Pearson spent just over half a million to buy 420 units.

This is a developing story that will be updated.