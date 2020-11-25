QUEBEC CITY -- Three quarters of Montreal-area classrooms tested as part of a small "secret project'' show significant ventilation issues favouring COVID-19 transmission, a group of doctors and experts has found.

The COVID-STOP group recruited 12 teachers to test the air in 25 classrooms and premises in Montreal-area schools with machines commonly known as CO2Meter and CO2Mini.

In three out of four classes tested in secret, ventilation was problematic and CO2 levels exceeded the acceptable level of 700 to 800 ppm, the group revealed in a statement Wednesday.

In some classes, the rates rose to more than 2,100 ppm.

International specialists, including José Luis Jimenez from the University of Colorado, recommend a maximum concentration rate of 650 to 800 ppm, said COVID-STOP.

“Imagine the scale of the situation if we tested the classes assiduously with real experts,'' said internist Marie-Michelle Bellon. “With the freezing cold that will soon make it impossible to open windows, we are worried that schools will fuel the pandemic even more.”

According to Quebec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the study proves that the opposition is right to call for CO2 detectors and portable air purifiers in schools.

Nadeau-Dubois accused Education Minister Jean-François Roberge of not taking the issue seriously at a press briefing Wednesday at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

"The government brushed it off, practically laughed in our face,'' he said. “We were right. The quality of the air in the classrooms is worrying."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2020.