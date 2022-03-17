CAQ and opposition parties bicker over Quebec's bill to end health state of emergency
Far from calming things down, the tabling of Bill 28, which is supposed to put an end to the state of health emergency, has sown a wedge between the Legault government and the opposition parties.
Confusion reigned in the National Assembly on Thursday -- the day after Health Minister Christian Dubé introduced the legislation -- as to the nature of the document and the government's real intentions. Support from opposition parties seems far from certain.
According to the opposition parties, contrary to what the government claims, Bill 28 will not put an end to the health state of emergency, nor will it limit the government's power to enter into direct contracts. Moreover, the government is being accused of lacking transparency, being dishonest, and seeking to take advantage of the electoral deadline, given that the end of the state of emergency has been postponed until Dec. 31, well after the Oct. 3 general election date.
As he had done the day before, Dubé was on the defensive in a press briefing, seeking to be reassuring, saying that a technical briefing for the opposition would be scheduled next week, probably on Monday, to clarify matters. He maintained that his bill, which has only eight articles, should be passed in its current form.
But "this bill is deliberately vague, to ensure that everything that is in place continues to be in place," said Official Opposition leader Dominique Anglade on Thursday, who said she believes the government can’t justify why it intends to maintain the health emergency for the next nine months "for specific reasons that are not specified in the bill.”
There is “an element of dishonesty in this bill, because it aims to extend the state of emergency, versus lifting the state of emergency,” said Anglade, adding that the Legault government was acting in a “partisan manner” to gain electoral advantage.
According to Québec Solidaire, the place for Bill 28 “is in the shredder,” said MNA Vincent Marissal, who rejected the document as a whole, as well as the government's approach.
Bill 28 is “flawed” at its core, said PQ opposition leader Joël Arseneau, "because Premier Legault says he wants to end the health emergency, while still wanting to govern by decree.
“What we were asking for is an end to governance by decree. What Bill 28 does is consolidate a number of decrees. We don't know exactly which ones yet. We had hoped, and still hope, that the state of emergency and governance by decree will end," he said, adding that he’s convinced that what the government is really trying to do is to avoid being accountable to the opposition.
To justify maintaining the state of emergency until Dec. 31, Dubé said that in the event of a sixth wave at the end of the summer, he wanted to be able to continue to use different vaccinators, as well as have access to certain data and maintain contracts that were signed during the pandemic.
He believes that the opposition is being "inconsiderate" in rejecting his bill so outright, given that the COVID-19 virus was still present.
Thanks to the health emergency decree, adopted in March 2020, the Legault government has granted itself exceptional powers. Since then, it has been able to bypass collective agreements for health-care workers and carry out contracts by mutual agreement, without calls for tender. Nothing in the bill would prevent the government from continuing to award contracts without a call for tenders.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
Survivors emerge from rubble of Mariupol theatre bombed by Russia
People sheltering in a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are emerging from the building after it was bombed, the former head of the Donetsk region said Thursday.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
'We cannot remain indifferent': Russian star ballerina quits Bolshoi Ballet
One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will instead dance for the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Cruise ship runs aground during Caribbean voyage
Just as passengers were feeling safe to get back on the water, a new problem has struck the cruise industry -- in this case, literally, with a 164,000-ton ship running aground in the Dominican Republic.
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana aide over interview deceit
The BBC said Thursday that it has apologized and paid a 'substantial' sum to Princess Diana's private secretary over subterfuge used to get an explosive television interview with the late royal.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash stable, 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
At least 5 people allegedly scammed by man they met online, police urge victims to come forward
Toronto police are searching for more victims after at least five people were allegedly scammed out of thousands of dollars by a man they met through social media chat groups and online dating platforms.
Atlantic
-
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
-
P.E.I. loosens more COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as it enters Step 2 of opening plan
Health officials on Prince Edward Island have eased some of the province's COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.
-
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
London
-
LHSC reporting slight decrease in COVID patients Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight decrease in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Londoners ready for St. Patrick's Day fun following COVID restrictions
So far, so good. Following two years of muted and restricted St. Patrick's Day festivities in London because of COVID, the tone is celebratory, not rowdy, as of early Thursday afternoon.
-
Health unit to require its visitors wear medical masks beyond March 21
Even though the province is dropping most of its mask mandates next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will continue to ask its clients and visitors to continuing wearing one.
Northern Ontario
-
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury police say barbershop fires 'targeted and connected'
Following another fire at a Sudbury barbershop's second location, police say the two 'appear to be targeted and connected.'
Calgary
-
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
-
Witness worried about giving evidence against men accused of killing Calgary chef
A witness says she was worried about providing evidence against two men accused of killing a popular Calgary chef.
-
Calgary city councillor apologizes to BIPOC communities over BLM-freedom rally comparison
Ward 2 Coun. Jennifer Wyness has issued an apology for equating the Black Lives Matter movement with the freedom rallies.
Kitchener
-
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old arrested for first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario: modelling
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
Vancouver
-
Employee at Burnaby skincare business charged after women allegedly sexually assaulted during treatments
Two women have reported being sexually assaulted at a Burnaby skincare business, and health officials have issued a warning that people who received “vaginal tightening” services there should get screened for sexually transmitted infections.
-
High-tech mouth guard will track head impacts of B.C. university hockey players during playoffs
Concussion researchers at a B.C. university say local hockey teams will wear high-tech mouth guards during the upcoming playoff season to track head impacts.
-
Arson suspect may have 'lit themselves on fire,' Mounties say after 2 vehicles damaged
A targeted arson is under investigation in Surrey after two vehicles were damaged while parked in a driveway, local Mounties say.
Edmonton
-
'Death trap': Front-line workers warn of drug overdoses rising on and off the streets
A father's hope turned to pain in less than 24 hours after his son entered a residential drug treatment facility and fatally overdosed.
-
Woman missing in Edmonton last seen early January: police
Edmonton police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who was last seen two months ago.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kehewin Cree Nation fatal shooting
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a person on Kehewin Cree Nation in early March.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.
-
Over 60 new 'affordable homes' promised for Windsor-Essex
The federal government says Windsor-Essex is getting funding for over 60 new affordable homes in Windsor-Essex.
-
OPP report 14 year old driver speeding 209 km/h
Lakeshore OPP has charged a 14 year-old with stunt driving after caught travelling 209 km/hour in an 80 km/hour zone.
Regina
-
'Fans have waited a long time': Countdown to 2022 Grey Cup Festival underway
The countdown to Grey Cup week in Regina is officially on after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie joined MLA and former Saskatchewan Roughriders great Gene Makowsky and Mayor Sandra Masters at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday to announce upcoming events.
-
Chris Lane named new Economic Development Regina President & CEO
Economic Development Regina (EDR) has named Chris Lane its new President and CEO.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters Canada
CP Rail said in a release Wednesday that it has issued 72-hour notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference of its plan to lock out employees on Sunday if the union and the company are unable to come to a negotiated settlement or agree to binding arbitration.
Ottawa
-
'The Guinness will be flowing': Ottawa bars toast St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions end
"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.
-
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa on Thursday as hospitalizations remain stable
There are 11 Ottawa residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged from Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Crown applies to reopen case in Saskatoon murder trial, armed with new evidence
A new piece of evidence in a Saskatoon murder trial is causing the Crown to reopen its case.
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Saskatoon woman, 24, remembered for her 'spirit' after being found dead at Prince Albert snow dump
A Saskatoon woman is being remembered as a "warm person with a spirit, a heart, and a voice that was valuable to many people” by her family.