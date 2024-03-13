MONTREAL
Montreal

    • End of Quebec electric vehicle rebate will slow shift to cleaner cars: auto dealers

    People look at the Polestar Roadster at the opening of the Electric Vehicle show, Friday, April 21, 2023 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press) People look at the Polestar Roadster at the opening of the Electric Vehicle show, Friday, April 21, 2023 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The head of Quebec's automobile dealers association says the government's decision to end a rebate for the purchase of electric vehicles will slow the province's shift to cleaner cars.

    Ian Sam Yue Chi of the Corporation des concessionnaires d'automobiles says the rebate, currently worth up to $7,000, makes a big difference for consumers.

    In his budget tabled Tuesday, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said the government will phase out subsidies for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids beginning next year, before ending them completely in 2027.

    The province says that since one in five new vehicles sold in the province is electric, the rebate is no longer necessary to encourage purchases.

    But Sam Yue Chi says that because another Quebec law requires automobile manufacturers to distribute electric vehicles in Quebec, dealers could be stuck with cars they can't sell.

    Environmental group Equiterre said in a news release that while the government argues the subsidy doesn't reduce emissions enough per dollar spent, the province isn't funding public transit adequately to give people alternatives to private vehicles.

    This story by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News