End of an impasse? New efforts to save Sandy Beach in Hudson

On a steamy summer's day, many Hudson area residents would go to Sandy Beach for a cool dip.

But the beach and surrounding trail network through woods and marshes have been off-limits since May, which has been a source of frustration for those who once had access to it.

Hudson day camp coordinator Jessica Stanimir says her campers don't understand why they can't go to the beach, just down the road from where the camp is held.

"It was always a highlight for the kids," she said. "We used to go there do sandcastle contests and things like that and it's been a real letdown to not be able to have that access."

The beach has been off-limits since May. Though it has always been private property, the former owner allowed residents to use it. But after two-and-a-half decades of limbo between the developer, Nicanco Holdings, and the town, a dispute in the spring lead to a beach closure.

But a break could be on the horizon.

The town confirmed to CTV News that private negotiations have begun with the owner and is studying options, including buying the beach.

While the property's value has not yet been determined, it will likely be in the millions and require taxpayers to agree to the purchase.

Camillo Gentile, who is part of the group Save Sandy Beach, believes it's worth preserving the wetland, though he acknowledges that the small town of 5,000 residents can't bear the entire burden.

"We as citizens are trying to help the town get some private money," he said.

The grassroots organization, part of Nature Hudson, is starting a campaign to find other sources of funding, including federal and provincial grants.

Ultimately, it will still be up to taxpayers to determine whether the price is worth it.

Hudson resident Graham Holder says he used to walk his dog along the beach and supports the idea of buying it, but not at any price.

"Hudson needs to have the roads repaired," he said. "I mean the roads are really horrible in Hudson, and I guess the town will have to put its priorities in place."

The town is holding a special council meeting Monday night to start the discussion. It's expected that after negotiations are completed, something that could still take months, it will be up to residents to decide whether Sandy Beach is worth the price.