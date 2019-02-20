

CTV Montreal





Of the three elementary schools in western Montreal that were given the option of expanding to a second campus, only one has expressed support for the measure.

The Governing Board of Willingdon Elementary School voted Tuesday in favour of creating a senior campus in what used to be St. Ignatius of Loyola, at the corner of Somerled Ave. and Coronation Ave.

The measure had the unanimous support of teachers at the school, and the support of the majority of parents, although a vocal minority opposed the plan.

Willingdon's proposal is that students in grades five and six would attend classes at St. Ignatius, and would be bussed back and forth from the school on Terrebonne Ave. and Draper Ave. for before-school and after-school programs.

Members of the Governing Board have said repeatedly that expansion is the only way to ensure the school, which is operating at about 90 percent capacity, does not lose additional programs.

They point out that in the past few years a dedicated art room was eliminated to create more classroom space, and that physical education classes frequently double up in the gym.

The Governing Board said if enrolment in the school increases, as is expected, the school would have to cut its music room and science room.

Two other schools in the area, Merton Elementary and Edinburgh Elementary, are operating over 100 percent capacity and both rejected the idea of creating an annex at the St. Ignatius site.

Edinburgh's governing board is asking the EMSB to rent five modular classrooms, or add a new permanent wing to the school to deal with overcrowding.