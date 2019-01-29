

CTV Montreal





The English Montreal school board voted Monday to slash the salary of chair Angela Mancini following years of complaints about her behaviour.

Mancini was officially rebuked by the board in December, saying she used abusive behaviour and foul language at council meetings and elsewhere.

In the past 18 months Mancini has been the subject of complaints from administrative officials and the board's director general. An assistant director resigned in 2017, saying he could no longer work because of Mancini's intimidating behaviour.

The board's ethics commissioner has also sanctioned Mancini for her actions, while the province is investigating the EMSB.

The board does not have the power to fire Mancini but has repeatedly asked her to resign, a request she has refused.

Mancini did not attend board meetings in November and December and councillors said they had no idea why Mancini was absent or if she would ever return.

On Monday Mancini said she missed board meetings in November and December for "medical reasons." She used the opportunity to complain about how she was being treated.

"This is railroading. I've never seen anything like it. You just come out and you make comments about bad faith and not working. I've been part of this board for 20 years, 11 as its board chairperson. I'm committed to the success of this board. And frankly I am really disgusted," said Mancini.

Board members said that Mancini has repeatedly demonstrated that she lacks leadership skills and were not impressed by her statements.

Vice-chair Joe Ortona said that was why the board voted to cut Mancini's salary from $38,000 to $10,000 per year.

"I think the council is doing what the council needs to do," said Ortona.

"What we know is that we had a chairperson who was absent for three months. Never said why. And I found out last Friday, the rest of the council found out tonight at the meeting where we're taking action because of her absence. I think it's too little, too late."

Mancini said she is disappointed that councillors did not believe she was on medical leave.

"I'm simply saddened that they had to take a medical leave and go out there and say that I missed ten events -- not meetings, but events, some of them were social events that I don't have to attend -- and to drop my salary. I think this an intimidation and harassment tactic," said Mancini.

Noah Sidel, a former CAQ candidate with children at EMSB schools, said the entire meeting was proof the board is incompetent.

"I have never been less confident in the school board's ability to manage our schools. They're bickering over attendance while Rome's burning. I'm beyond amazed. I can't even think of words to describe what I saw tonight," said Sidel.