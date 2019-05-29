

CTV Montreal





Job recruiters were out in force at the Palais des Congres on Wednesday, looking for talent among Montreal’s immigrant community.

Newcomers gathered with resumes in hand seeking to land their first job in Quebec at the Salon de L’Immigration, an immigrant-only job fair that’s in its eighth year.

More than 10,000 job seekers and employers are expected to gather at the fair over two days.

“The first step is to get integrated in a job, to get accepted in a job and it’s difficult,” said Karina Bhoobun, who is trained as a journalist.

Recruiters came from far and wide, hoping to fill open positions.

“About 85 per cent of immigrants stay in Montreal when they arrive,” said Immigrant Quebec President Jonathan Chodjai. “The regions are just craving for them so they are telling them ‘We are welcoming you and we want to show you what we have to offer.’”

Kim Benny of the Vallee-du-Richelieu Chamber of Commerce was trying to play up the advantages of working in his region.

“We have advantages other regions don’t,” he said. “They can decide to leave the big city and have the mountain and more space for lower prices. Then go back to Montreal to see friends or for specialized groceries.”

For some, living away from the city can be a hard sell. Bhoobun said she wants to continue practicing her craft.

“Here, you have to start again, to study again. They ask to have experience but nobody wants you in their company,” she said.