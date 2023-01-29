Emotional ceremony marks 6th anniversary of Quebec mosque shooting

An emotional ceremony took place today marking the sixth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, held for the first time in the same room where many of the victims were killed.

Six men died that night: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were gunned down not long after evening prayers at the suburban Quebec City mosque.

Mosque co-founder Boufeldja Benabdallah told those gathered that the widows of the six men insisted their fallen husbands must never be forgotte.

On the second National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia, community members and dignitaries sat on the ground shoulder to shoulder in the prayer room where the attack occured.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told attendees it is important to send a message that violence and hatred have no place in this country.

He said one way to pay tribute to the six victims is to commit to fighting racism, hatred and discrimination each day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2023.