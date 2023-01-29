Trudeau attending ceremony marking 6th anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting, Legault out

A ceremony will be held Sunday evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting and will take place inside the prayer room where the rampage took place.

It's the first time the annual event will play out in the exact location where a lone gunman murdered six Muslim men in the Quebec City Islamic cultural centre shortly after evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

The Quebec City victims were Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several senior federal cabinet ministers will attend, while Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault and fellow cabinet minister Jonatan Julien will represent the provincial government.

Because Islamophobia has no place in Canada, and we must continue our work to help Muslims feel safe. So today, let's also reflect on the progress we've made – and the work that remains – to build a better, more inclusive, and safer Canada.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault will not participate due to "family obligations," according to his press secretary Ewan Sauves. Legault paid tribute to the victims in a tweet sent Sunday.