

CTV Montreal





Elias Makos is joining CJAD 800 in January as a host for the mid-morning show.

He will be taking over from Leslie Roberts who announced he will be retiring at the end of the year.

Chris Bury, News Director for CJAD 800, was pleased to welcome Makos to the station.

"He and his team will produce a show that is thought-provoking and relevant to our listeners," said Bury.

Makos will also provide regular analysis on web-related items for CTV Montreal, a task he performed for six years.

"Elias has encyclopedic knowledge of the digital space and is an expert at tracking major stories as they unfold online," said Jed Kahane, News Director, CTV Montreal.

A graduate of Concordia University, Makos was also a contributor for CBC Montreal's Homerun radio show and for CTV News Channel before he joined Breakfast Television Montreal as a morning show host in 2013.