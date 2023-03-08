Electric aircraft manufacturer Beta Technologies sets up shop in Montreal

Another manufacturer in the electric aviation sector is opening a branch in Quebec. The American company Beta Technologies officially announced on Wednesday the opening of an engineering centre in Montreal.

The centre already has about 50 employees. The Montreal team will play a role in the development and certification of Beta's ALIA aircraft. The all-electric aircraft is designed to fly short distances.

In June 2022, Beta's prototype made a 2,000 nautical mile round trip flight from Plattsburgh, New York to Bentonville, Arkansas. The aircraft stopped en route to be recharged using the infrastructure the company is developing in parallel.

The Vermont-based startup, founded in 2017, counts Amazon among its shareholders. In 2021, it signed a major contract with courier UPS for an order of up to 150 devices. At the time of signing, the first 10 aircraft were to be delivered in 2024.

Beta is not the only American company in the electric aviation sector to have its sights set on Quebec.

Texas-based Jaunt Air Mobility is developing an electric aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing. The company, which is attracting interest in a potential flying taxi service in the Montreal area, has operations in Quebec.