Elderly woman turns tables on alleged fraudsters, works with police who make arrest

Police on Montreal's South Shore have arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman. Instead, she turned the tables and helped police catch them.

Brayen Sneyder Hernandez-Pinzon, 24, appeared in the Longueuil courthouse on fraud and drug trafficking charges on Thursday, and a woman who was allegedly with him may also face charges.

Longueuil police (SPAL) officers arrested Hernandez-Pinzon and the woman after an alleged attempted fraud on Wednesday in the Chambley Road and Vauquelin Boulevard area of the city.

According to a SPAL news release, an elderly woman was called around 10 a.m. and was told that her granddaughter was arrested and needed $6,700 bail to be released.

"The complainant went to the bank, where employees warned her that it was a scam and that he should contact the police immediately," the release reads. "The victim immediately went to the SPAL police station, where investigators from the Economic Crimes section quickly took charge of the investigation."

Police then worked with the woman to arrest the suspects after they arrived at her house to pick up the money.

"Throughout the operation, the complainant was given directions by the police and was in constant communication with the investigators who were standing nearby to apprehend the suspects," the release reads.

Hernandez-Pinzon was arrested while trying to pick up the money, and a woman waiting in the car was also arrested.

Police also seized cocaine and "illegal cannabis" from the vehicle, which was also seized due to the driver having an invalid licence.

Police are investigating whether the two men - from Mirabel and Saint-Jerome - may be connected to other crimes.

Hernandez-Pinzon is facing fraud and possession with the purpose of trafficking drugs charges.

He is known to police.

Police recommend the following to avoid being the target of fraud: