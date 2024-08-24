Elderly man found dead in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the death of an 88-year-old man who was found unconscious with upper body injuries in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
According to the police, a 911 call came in around midnight requesting help from Urgence Santé at an apartment located on Joseph Casavant Street near Viel Street.
When paramedics arrived, they located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene.
An SPVM spokesperson says an autopsy will be performed to determine the circumstances that led to his death.
The deceased’s spouse, an 86-year-old woman, was also found at the scene with upper body injuries. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SPVM.
A perimeter has been established to secure the scene as investigators work to understand the exact circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.
The deceased’s spouse will be interviewed by the investigators in the coming hours, and the investigation is ongoing.
