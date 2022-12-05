Economic update, new bill on oath to King expected before Quebec legislature rises for seven-week break
Quebec's finance minister is set to deliver his economic update this week just before the new session of the national assembly breaks for the holidays.
The new parliamentary session, which started just last week following the Oct. 3 election, will also come to a close with the introduction of a new bill to abolish the mandatory oath to the British Crown.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Éric Girard will provide an update on the province's financial outlook. Girard, who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, is expected to provide assurances to Quebecers who are coping with record-high inflation affecting multiple sectors, especially food prices.
He said there is a 50-50 chance Quebec will be in a recession in 2023.
Also on the legislative agenda this week is a second bill aimed at removing the mandatory oath to King Charles III. The first one was introduced last week by Quebec solidaire. The ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will table its own version Tuesday afternoon.
It comes after all three members of the Parti Québécois (PQ) were denied entry to the Salon Bleu last week for refusing to swear the oath. The PQ members were stopped by the Sergeant-at-arms as they politely tried to take their seats.
Though they haven't sworn allegiance to the King, they are allowed to hold press conferences in the national assembly, work in their ridings, and receive a salary.
Since the CAQ has a strong majority in the legislature, the bill is expected to pass once a vote is held.
However, there still isn't consensus on whether or not that will be enough to get rid of the oath since it is also in the Canadian consitiution.
The legislative session is expected to rise on Dec. 9 and resume on Jan. 31, 2023.
