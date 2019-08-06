

CTV Montreal Staff





The appearance of coyotes throughout the island of Montreal in recent years has brought our relationship with urban wildlife into glaring view.

The city of Montreal has resorted to capturing and killing the animals after several children were bitten, but would rather people learn to co-exist with coyotes and other wildlife.

That's one reason the Ecomuseum at the western tip of the island of Montreal held an Urban Wildlife Awareness Day.

David Rodrigue, the museum's Executive Director, said his goal was to answer the many questions people have about dealing with animals.

"We figured that the best way to go about that would be to give a first forum where people could all come together, come here to the Ecomuseum zoo, and meet other organizations that are involved in helping people with urban wildlife," said Rodrigue.

La Nichoir, Parks Canada, Guepe, and other groups told people what to do, and what not to do.

