MONTREAL -- Winter has arrived in the eastern portion of Quebec.

On Sunday, nearly 15 centimetres of snow accumulated in some areas of the Bas-St-Laurent and Gaspe Peninsula regions. Environment Canada forecasts up to 30 additional centimetres could come on Sunday night.

The eastern part of the province was hit by a mix of weather from Saturday night to Sunday, including strong winds, blowing snow, intense precipitations and freezing rain. A winter storm warning is in effect in Bas-St-Laurent and Gaspesie, where it is recommended to avoid non-essential travel.

The North Shore is also expected to be hit with up to 15 centimetres of snow as well as gusts of wind that could hit up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada warned of reduced visibility on the area's roads, in particular sections of Rte-132 that run along the St. Lawrence River.

In the Montreal region, things are expected to be much milder, with highs of -2 and -1 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday, with chances of flurries leading up to the weekend.