Early work to begin on project to divert trains from downtown Lac-Megantic

    LAC-MEGANTIC, Qc -

    Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says two important agreements have been signed for the project to divert trains from downtown Lac-Megantic, Que., part of which was destroyed in a 2013 derailment.

    Residents on July 6 marked the 10th anniversary of the rail disaster, when a runaway train carrying crude oil barrelled into the heart of the city and exploded, killing 47 people.

    Rodriguez says two deals have been signed to launch the first call for tenders: one between Ottawa and the City of Lac-Megantic, and another between the federal government and the Central Maine & Quebec Railway Inc.

    In 2018, Ottawa and Quebec announced joint funding for 12.5-kilometre rail bypass to divert trains carrying dangerous goods away from the heart of the city of about 6,000 residents located roughly 200 kilometres east of Montreal.

    Rodriguez told reporters in Lac-Megantic today that the deal with the city allows it to begin preparatory work, while the agreement with the rail company permits the tendering process to start for the selection of the firm that will construct the bypass.

    Residents of Lac-Megantic and surrounding towns are divided on the project, with some saying the new route has more curves than the old one and could trigger derailments.

