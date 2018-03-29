Rusty Staub, the hard-swinging right-fielder who became the Montreal Expos first superstar, has died at the age of 73.

Staub had been battling health issues for years, suffering a heart attack in 2015. In early March, the New York Daily News reported Staub had been suffering from a staph infection which led to kidney failure.

The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

Daniel Staub was in the lineup when the Expos took to the field for the first time on April 8, 1969. Starting in right field, he went two-for-three, walked three times and drove in two runs against the New York Mets in Shea Stadium. It was the start of a three-year run with the Expos in which Staub would become the earliest fan favourite in franchise history.

Fans gathered in Jarry Park in the Expos early days would take to Staub not just for his on-field heroics but his willingness to learn French and explore the city. His red hair, which had already gotten him dubbed ‘Rusty’ would combine with his 6’2 stature to earn another affectionate nickname – ‘Le Grand Orange.’

Despite his popularity, Staub was traded to the Mets in 1972 for Ken Singleton, Tim Foli and Mike Jorgensen. He would return briefly to Montreal in 1979 but was traded again a year later, this time to the Texas Rangers.

Despite six All-Star Game appearances, Staub never received more than 7.9 per cent of Hall of Fame votes. Still, his number 10 was the first digit to be retired in Expos history and he was named to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Following his playing career, Staub dedicated much of his time to philanthropy, founding the Rusty Staub Foundation which established several food pantries in New York City. He was also one of the co-founders of the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, which provides lifelong financial assistance to the families of police, firefighters and EMS personnel who died in the line of duty.